Tuesday November 17th, 2020 Forecast

After a chilly start, we’ll see sunny skies and warm weather this afternoon.

Highs today will make it into the upper 60’s and low 70’s with southerly winds gusting to 20 mph.

If you like sunny skies and highs in the 70’s, then you will LOVE my forecast this week.

Strong winds move back in Wednesday and Thursday. FIRE DANGER will be elevated, especially in Western Oklahoma.

Rain chances move back in the forecast Saturday and peak Sunday.

An early look at Thanksgiving… next week looks dry and mild, so a good-looking forecast.