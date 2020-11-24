Tuesday November 24th, 2020 Forecast

Showers, storms and severe weather returns to the forecast today.

Morning showers for the AM commute will clear out by noon.

Strong and severe storms will develop this afternoon across NW Oklahoma and move east towards the I-35 corridor around sunset.

Some storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

The storm timeline will be 2-3pm across NW OK and 5-6 along I-35 north of the OKC Metro.

Storms will move out by 10-11pm tonight.

We’ll see clearing skies by Thanksgiving before more rain moves in this weekend.