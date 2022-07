OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week.

Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday.

Thankfully a rare July cold front will come through Tuesday bringing another chance of rain and storms and cooler weather for everyone!

Hot weather returns by week’s end!