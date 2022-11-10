A cold front blasted through the state Thursday bringing much cooler temps and rain with thunder. Even behind the front, rain and storms may be ongoing Thursday night. Track the rain here.

Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy, cold and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An isolated shower is possible along with a few flakes of snow mixing in. Accumulation or travel problems are not anticipated.

We will have a hard freeze Saturday morning in the mid 20s under clear skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool in the 40s. Another storm system arrives Monday, bringing a chance for winter weather in northwestern Oklahoma…stay tuned for the latest! OKC will likely see a cold rain with highs around 40 degrees, however some flakes of snow may mix in.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett