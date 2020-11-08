Two fronts arrive this week, rain chances increase as temps head down

Look for a breezy evening with slowly falling temps only reaching the lower 60s overnight. Moisture continues to move in, and will result in increasing low clouds by Monday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated drizzle Monday morning with some midday clearing. South winds will be breezy to windy all day Monday. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon north to become more numerous overnight into early Tuesday as the front arrives.

60s will be found midweek with more rain and another cooldown by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett