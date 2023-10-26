After highs soared into the 80s Thursday, two big cooldowns are on the way. The first front will enter northwestern Oklahoma early morning Friday, then push into central Oklahoma midday. As the front passes, showers will fall along with strong north winds and falling afternoon temperatures.

Another very strong front will bring arctic air to the state Sunday morning. Wind chills could dip to the lower 20s. With the cold, some wet snowflakes may mix into the air in far northwestern Oklahoma and the panhandle!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett