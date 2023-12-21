Light rain and drizzle will develop and increase throughout the afternoon. Rain is likely this evening through early Friday.

A few showers will linger east Friday, while western Oklahoma will see sun. A stronger storm system arrives Saturday, bringing showers and storms late in the day. Storms and areas of heavy rain are likely Saturday night through early Sunday.

There will likely be enough energy for some thunderstorms, mainly Saturday night though Sunday morning!

Christmas Eve will be mild in the mid 60s. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the eastern half of the state. A cold front moves through late in the day, dropping temperatures by 20 degrees. A light winter mix or flurries will be possible early Christmas morning in northern and northwestern Oklahoma.

Christmas day will be dry, partly cloudy and cooler in the mid 40s. Another system could bring a winter mix to northern Oklahoma Tuesday morning and isolated showers across the rest of the state. Long range data suggests that we could have an arctic blast to close out the year. This is not locked in…stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett