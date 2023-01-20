We have two storm systems set to bring rain and some frozen precip to Oklahoma. The first will swing through Saturday morning through the afternoon. For most of the state, we will see a cold rain. A slight amount of snow accumulation may be found in northern Oklahoma.

A stronger system will take a further south track Monday night through Tuesday potentially bringing more snow to a bigger portion of Oklahoma. An inch or two is likely with some folks possibly receiving more. Stay tuned as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett