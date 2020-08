Highs Monday will climb close to normal in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the south or southeast. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s under clear skies. Highs Tuesday will climb to the low 90s under sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Marco will weaken as it moves across southern Texas. The remnants may sweep northeast and graze southeastern Oklahoma for Wednesday. Only isolated showers and storms are expected. The remnants of Laura should stay east of Oklahoma.