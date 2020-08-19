Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue!

Highs Wednesday will only climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the northeast. Isolated showers will drift south across the western half of the state. A few showers are also possible across western Oklahoma tonight through early Thursday. Lows will be refreshing in the low 60s! Highs Thursday will once again only climb to the upper 80s with a light southeasterly wind. This weekend will be warmer in the low 90s with a light southeasterly wind. Our next storm chances arrive late next week.

