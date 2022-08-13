Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem the rest of the weekend into early next work week.

Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine.

The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.

Remember: NEVER leave children or pets alone in a car for any reason or amount of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett