A Heat Warning has been issued for a large portion of Oklahoma for Friday. It’s a dangerous combo of heat and humidity with temps upper 90s to low 100s and feels like temps near 110! There’s also a chance for scattered t’storms. Tracking some relief from the high heat for late this weekend depending on the exact timing of the summer front. Bottom line this weekend is hot with scattered t’storms possible. By Sunday into Monday a cold front arrives with more storm chances and cooler temps early next week. Stay weather aware!

