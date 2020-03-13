Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Very active weather pattern thru next week. Heavy rainfall and severe weather possible. Stay tuned!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We are going into a very active stormy and wet weather pattern.  You can expect waves of rain and t’storms in the forecast from time to time thru next week.  It won’t rain everywhere all the time and in fact should be plenty of dry time between the waves.  However, when it’s all said and done here’s a look at possible rainfall totals.  Just a computer model and not set in stone but you get the idea.  Locally heavy rain could occur in many areas especially central and southeastern OK with less rain northwest.  Also, as warmer and more unstable air gets pulled north by Wed and mainly Thu of next week, strong to severe t’storms are possible.  Please stay tuned to the changing weather folks!  Jon Slater

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 50° 46°

Saturday

66° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 70% 66° 46°

Sunday

64° / 50°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 64° 50°

Monday

68° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 68° 58°

Tuesday

67° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 67° 62°

Wednesday

72° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 63°

Thursday

68° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 68° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

3 PM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

4 PM
Showers
50%
45°

46°

5 PM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
46°

45°

8 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

9 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

10 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

11 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

12 AM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

1 AM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

2 AM
Rain
90%
45°

46°

3 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

4 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

5 AM
Rain
100%
46°

47°

6 AM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

7 AM
Rain
90%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
70%
46°

48°

9 AM
Showers
50%
48°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter