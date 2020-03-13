Very active weather pattern thru next week. Heavy rainfall and severe weather possible. Stay tuned!

We are going into a very active stormy and wet weather pattern. You can expect waves of rain and t’storms in the forecast from time to time thru next week. It won’t rain everywhere all the time and in fact should be plenty of dry time between the waves. However, when it’s all said and done here’s a look at possible rainfall totals. Just a computer model and not set in stone but you get the idea. Locally heavy rain could occur in many areas especially central and southeastern OK with less rain northwest. Also, as warmer and more unstable air gets pulled north by Wed and mainly Thu of next week, strong to severe t’storms are possible. Please stay tuned to the changing weather folks! Jon Slater

