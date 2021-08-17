Very unusual August weather pattern continues to grip Oklahoma. Thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall again Tuesday!

Heavy thunderstorms developed Tuesday Morning and moved north into central OK Tuesday afternoon dumping locally heavy rainfall in some areas. Not everyone received heavy rainfall but the south and southwest OKC Metro had over 3 inches in spots! Here’s a look at radar estimated rainfall. This pattern continues for a few more days with scattered t’storms and temperatures at or below average. However, there are hints that the Heat Dome may rebuild over Oklahoma as we go into this weekend. This means hotter and less rain chances. Stay tuned.