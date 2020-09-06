Very warm Labor Day followed by near record breaking cold

Warm southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will continue the rest of this three-day weekend.

Sunday night, look for breezes to remain up overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Mid to upper 90s will return to the state tomorrow with breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies all day long. Enjoy!

Tuesday, the day after the unofficial end of Summer, Mother Nature will knock temps down in a hurry. Look for a front to pull through Tuesday afternoon and evening, prompting a few storms and strong northerly winds. Some of the storms may be strong. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall to the mid 40s with 30s northwest. A few flakes of snow may fall in the panhandle!

Rain continues Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

A warming trend will hit by week’s end with 80s by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett