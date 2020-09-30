Very Warm Wednesday with High Fire Danger

Wednesday will be very warm to almost hot with highs about 10 degrees above normal in the upper 80s. Southwestern Oklahoma will climb to the mid 90s! A cold front will sweep across the state today but the cool air will lag behind, moving in overnight. Lows will drop to the mid 50s under starry skies. Thursday will be noticeably cooler in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies with a breezy north wind. Friday will be much cooler, starting in the 40s and warming to the upper 60s.

A cold front moves across the state late Saturday, sparking scattered showers and storms. This will be our only rain chance for awhile.