You will want to enjoy Saturday, its a one day warmup as temps head to the lower to middle 60s. Another front puts an end to the warmth with middle 40s Sunday.

Our next chance of (much needed) rain arrives midweek. Right now it looks as if rain will arrive Wednesday night and continue off and on through Friday. We could see up to an inch of accumulation the way things look now, all of which appears to be rain, not snow.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett