A cold front tonight will bring colder weather as we head into the new year.

Highs Sunday will struggle to make it into the mid-40’s.

Temperatures for New Year will be in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

The forecast looks dry as we head into next week.

A day to watch will be next Friday afternoon and evening as a potential Winter storm sets its sights on Oklahoma. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett