Warm air, near record temps to continue!

Cold December air simply isn’t in the cards for more than a day or two for the entire extended 4cast!

Thursday evening, look for clear skies and quickly falling temps to around 50.

The record for Friday is 79. Tomorrow we will be near or at those temperatures! Also, only 3 days have hit 80+ degrees in OKC, so we will be watching that as well.

Slightly less warm air arrives for the weekend, however both Saturday and Sunday will near to above average.

The entire 7 day plus 4 looks to be almost completely dry aside from a little drizzle on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett