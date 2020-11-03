Warm and Breezy Election Day

Highs will climb 5 to 10 degrees above normal for Election Day with a breezy south wind and mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with a breezy south wind. Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will increase to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will stay above normal with strong south winds all week. Our next system arrives early next week bringing showers, storms and a big cool-down for Tuesday. Winter weather is possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!

