Do you remember this weather on this day 5 years ago?

While we aren’t that warm, our trend of warm weather continues after a little downturn this weekend, specifically Saturday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies will clear Saturday, but temps will hold in the middle 40s.

We are back at warm weather Sunday through Tuesday before our next storm arrives. Right now, it looks like rain and storms are possible midweek next week, with some becoming strong to severe.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett