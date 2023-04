After some much cooler midweek weather, the trend going forward is for a lot of warm and dry weather. Expect 60s for afternoon highs to close out the rest of the work week. Thankfully winds will be light as the ongoing drought continues to worsen.

A ridge of high pressure settles in the weekend into early next week with 70s turning to 80s. Unfortunately, precip chances are very low to zero the next week plus.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett