We’ll see nice weather the next few days.

Highs will be in the mid-50’s this weekend.

I’m tracking breezy winds as well, but it will be nice.

The next chance of rain moves in around mid-week (PM Wednesday)

Everyone will enjoy mild weather with highs in the 60’s by then.

You’ll still need the jackets for the mornings, but overall the forecast will be very nice.

