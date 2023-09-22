After a warm and muggy Friday, more warmth is on the way for the first half of the weekend.

After a warm day in the lower 90s, Saturday will see a cold front slide through the state bringing more storm chances Saturday afternoon and evening. Before the front arrives, heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s. Later in the afternoon and evening, some of the storms may be strong to severe, especially along and east of I35.

Look for cooler and calm weather Sunday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett