The storms yesterday will keep our temperatures from being as hot, but it will be more muggy today.

Highs today will be in the mid-80’s to low-90’s across the state.

We will see some storms develop this afternoon and move into the OKC Metro around sunset.

There’s a low threat for severe weather, mainly a hail and strong wind risk.

We’ll see the heat return as we head into next week with a few storm chances.

It looks like we could see a big pattern change as we head into next weekend.