We’ll see partly cloudy skies as we head into tonight.

Overnight lows will be a mix of low-to-mid 60’s with light and variable winds.

There will be a lows chance of showers along the I-44 corridor around sunrise Tuesday morning.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this week with highs in the 80’s and 90’s by Thursday.

The next good chance of rain moves in as we head into the weekend.