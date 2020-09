Cloudy, warm and muggy today. Some shower and storm chances this afternoon. The severe threat is LOW, but some rumbles of thunder possible.

Highs will make it back into the 90’s as we head through the weekend, nut after that BIG changes back in the forecast.

For all you Fall lovers out there waiting for crisp air… all you’ll have to do is wait until a strong cold front moves through next week.

We could see lows in the 40’s for some parts of the state.