After tracking showers, storms and severe weather we will see a break on Wednesday.

Storms will push east overnight. Lows will dip into the mid-60’s with some showers in Eastern Oklahoma.

Cloudy, warm and muggy Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid-80’s with breezy south winds.

More storms possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s with even some 90’s this weekend.