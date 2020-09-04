Warm and nice Labor Day weekend followed by very strong front, panhandle snow

Labor Day weekend is the “unofficial end of Summer”, and Mother Nature’s timing couldn’t be more in line.

Expect Friday night to be warm and clear with lows near 70.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be from 90 to the low 90s. Overnight lows again fall to around 70.

The big change comes Tuesday in the form of a strong cold front. After an early high in the middle 80s, afternoon temps fall to the 60s with wind chills in the 50s and even 40s Tuesday night. Showers and storms will be widespread through Wednesday.

Far west, a few flakes of snow are possible in our western panhandle early Wednesday. The earliest we have seen snow was on September 27th, 1936 where 1.4″ of snow fell in Boise City, OK.!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett