After a mild start this morning, we will see a Summertime forecast this weekend… but BIG changes are possibly on the way.

Today will be sunny, breezy and hot. Highs will climb into the 90’s across the state.

There will be a low chance of rain and storms Saturday across the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Sunny, hot and windy again Sunday. Highs will once again climb into the 90’s.

It looks like we could see a few rounds of cooler weather late next week that could make it feel more like Fall.