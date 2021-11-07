Warm and windy beginning to the week gives way to cool end

More 70s are on the way in the near term!

Sunday night, expect breezes to remain elevated with mild lows in the lower 50s. Skies will be clear.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a gradual increase in clouds later on. With breezy south wind, temps will again head to the middle 70s. Some 80s may be found west.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild before things change! Look for much cooler weather with a series of fronts Thursday and Friday. Storms will be possible Wednesday with isolated showers Thursday and Friday mornings. Overall, precip amounts will be low (pictured above)

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett