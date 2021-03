Sunday night, expect clear conditions with mild lows in the middle 40s.

Monday into Midweek will be breezy to windy. Expect south winds and highs in the upper 60s Monday with 70s into midweek. More clouds will be here during the work week.

Scattered strong storms are possible Thursday and Friday, depending how an incoming front sets up. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Cooler weather and rain will follow for next weekend.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett