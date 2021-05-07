Warm and Windy Friday and Saturday

Friday will be warm and windy with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will pick up to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Isolated showers and storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds possible.

Showers and storms will weaken as they move southeast across the state overnight. Lows will drop to the mid 60s. Saturday will be very warm and windy with highs in the mid 80s with a powerful south wind. Highs will jump to the 90s behind the dryline in western Oklahoma with extreme fire danger. Storm chances are very low Saturday but if a storm forms then it could be severe. A cold front will sweep across the state early Sunday and Mother’s Day will be sunny, windy and cooler in the upper 60s. Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday with unseasonably cool air.