Warm and windy Monday followed by stormy midweek!

The Oklahoma winds are whipping up some active weather for the upcoming week!

Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies and much more mild lows in the middle 60s.

A slow increase in clouds will be noticed through the day Monday. Along with the clouds, temps will again be warm with lower 80s and plenty of wind.

Tuesday, a dryline in western Oklahoma will ignite some storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The storms will then move east and be with much of the state through Thursday morning. The best chance of severe weather will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, however isolated severe storms will be possible through Wednesday as well.

Calm weather returns Thursday and into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett