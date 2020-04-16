Warm and windy now, cold front and storms arriving tonight

A cold front will move into northwestern Oklahoma by late afternoon and evening, sparking isolated showers and storms. A few storms could be strong, especially in extreme NW and N central parts f the state.

Scattered light showers will develop across the northern half of the state Thursday night through early Friday. A strong north wind will drop lows to the upper 30s and lower 40s early Friday with wind chills to the 20s. Skies will clear Friday afternoon with cooler highs in the 50s and a strong north wind.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning as lows dip to the mid 30s. Northern Oklahoma will have another freeze. Highs this weekend will warm to the 60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Saturday and widely scattered storms are possible late Sunday. A bigger storm system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a chance for heavy rainfall and some severe weather. Stay tuned for the latest!