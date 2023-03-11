Saturday will be very warm and windy for the southern half of the state, ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will range from the 60s north to the mid 80s south, under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will increase to 30 mph out of the southwest and switch to to a northerly wind as a cold front moves through this afternoon. There’s a low chance of a shower or storm with the front. Northern Oklahoma will have a slightly higher chance for showers overnight. Lows will drop to the mid 30s by morning and a strong north wind will create wind chills in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be 25 to 30 degrees colder with highs in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool in the low 50s. Warmer air returns and highs will climb to the low 70s Wednesday. Our next system arrives Thursday and Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms and another big cool-down.