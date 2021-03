Saturday night, expect quiet conditions and clear skies with more mild lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday will be warmer, but there will also be more wind. Look for widespread low 70s with very high fire danger.

An area of low pressure brings rain and thunder to the entire state Monday morning. There will be somewhat of a lull, then some stronger storms, mainly south of I40 in the afternoon.

Cool, clearing conditions return Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett