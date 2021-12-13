Warm and WINDY the Next Few Days

Get ready for the WINDIEST stretch of weather of the year the next few days.

After a cold start Monday morning, we’ll see sunny and warm weather today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-60’s with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph across the state.

Chilly tonight. We’ll see lows in the mid-40’s with some rain chances, mainly in SE Oklahoma.

Record highs possible Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll also see strong winds the next few days.

A cold front Thursday will bring cooler weather and rain chances as we head into the weekend.

