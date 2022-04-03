After a mild start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s.

It will be windy as well with southerly gusts from 30-40 mph.

After sunset, we will see storms develop across Western Oklahoma and move into the OKC Metro/I-35 Corridor around 9-10pm.

The main risks will be large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. There will also be a LOW tornado threat this evening.

More storms (some severe) Monday afternoon, and cooler weather the rest of the week.