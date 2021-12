After a foggy start, we’ll see clearing skies with mild weather today.

We’ll see highs in the mid-60’s with breezy south winds gusting up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Get ready for a warm and possibly record-breaking Christmas.

We’ll see upper-70’s on Christmas Eve and mid-70’s on Christmas Day.

It will be dry and windy, so fire danger will be elevated as we head into the weekend.