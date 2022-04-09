After a sub-freezing start Saturday morning, we’ll see a warm and windy rebound.

We’ll see afternoon highs Saturday in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Winds will be strong with southerly gusts over 30 mph.

It will be dry as well with low humidity, so Fire Danger will be near-critical today.

Sunday morning will be mild with breezy winds and lows in the mid-50’s.

Sunny and warm Sunday afternoon. Sunday will end up being the warmest day of the year so far for OKC.

Starting Monday, we’ll see storms back in the forecast. The highest chance of storms will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.