Warm and Windy Through the Weekend

Friday will be very warm and windy with south winds increasing to 25 mph. Highs will climb to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm is possible in south central and southwestern Oklahoma this afternoon. The storms will weaken as they progress east this evening. Lows will drop to the mid 60s with a strong south wind.

Saturday will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. A dryline will push into western Oklahoma resulting in highs in the 100’s for this part of the state! A cold front will sweep across the state Sunday bringing a few morning showers. Highs will jump to the low to mid 90s Monday before another front returns seasonal highs in the 70s for Tuesday.