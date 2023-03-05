KFOR.com Oklahoma City
by: Damien Lodes
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 07:38 AM CST
Updated: Mar 5, 2023 / 07:38 AM CST
Today will be sunny, warm and windy.
Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s Sunday afternoon.
Winds will be strong with south gusts over 30+ mph. Fire Danger will be Extreme today.
Next chance of rain moves in on Tuesday.
