After record-breaking heat in the 90’s yesterday, we will finally see some rain move in tomorrow.

For today it will be cloudy, warm and windy.

Highs today will climb into the 80’s with breezy south winds gusting over 20-30 mph.

We will see showers and storms move in tonight.

Storms will peak around 9am Monday morning. Flooding rainfall possible.

After the storms pass, we will see more mild weather for next week.