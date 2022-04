After a mild start this morning, we’ll see the warmest weather of the year (so far) for the OKC Metro this afternoon.

Highs today will range from the upper 80’s to the low 90’s for Central and Southern parts of Oklahoma.

We’ll see a chance of storms this evening across Central and Northern Oklahoma after sunset this evening.

The main threat of severe weather will move in Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see an elevated tornado threat with large hail and damaging winds possible.