Warm and Windy Today

After a cold start today, the jackets you’re wearing this morning… you won’t need them for long.

Our normal high this time of year is in the low-60’s.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low 70’s this afternoon.

The Oklahoma wind machine will kick it back into high gear again over the next few days.

We’ll see southerly gusts over 30 mph today and tomorrow.

If you like sunny skies and highs in the 70’s then you will LOVE my forecast for the next few days.

We’ll see upper 70’s to mid-80’s Tuesday afternoon (we could even see some 90’s).

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday, bring a low chance of rain and some colder weather as we head into the weekend.