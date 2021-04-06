Warm and Windy Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for portions of northern and central Oklahoma Tuesday for winds out of the south at 25 mph gusting to 50 mph. Fire danger will be high, especially for our panhandle where a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued through this evening. Highs will jump to the upper 70s and low 80s today under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front sweeps across the state early Wednesday and strong northwesterly winds will follow. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible along the front, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. Tomorrow will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler in the 60s with clearing skies. Fire danger will remain high. Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s by Thursday.