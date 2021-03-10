Warm and Windy Wednesday, Critical Fire Danger West

Wednesday will be warm with a high near 80 degrees! Winds will stay strong out of the south at 25 to 35 mph with with gusts to 45 mph. A dryline will push into western Oklahoma, creating critical fire weather conditions.

A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect for western Oklahoma until 9PM. Winds will stay strong overnight with lows in the low 60s. Isolated storms are possible but the chance is low overnight. A cold front will start to move into northwestern Oklahoma early Thursday and then stall-out by the afternoon. Storms will develop along the front tomorrow evening and overnight. A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds.

Shower and storm coverage increases Friday through Sunday with locally heavy rain possible. Severe weather is possible Friday and Saturday with wind and hail as the main threats. Stay tuned for the latest!