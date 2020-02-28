Warm and Windy Weekend, Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected

After a cold start, Friday will be pleasant with a westerly breeze, sunshine and warmer highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy Friday night plans with evening temperatures in the 50s. Saturday morning will not be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be warm and windy with increasing clouds. Fire danger will be extreme, especially for western Oklahoma. Winds will increase to 30 mph Saturday night through early Sunday. Sunday will be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front sweeps across the state early Monday, dropping highs to the mid 50s. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday with the best chance of rain southeast. Temperatures will rebound to the 60s for the rest of the week.