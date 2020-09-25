Warm and Windy Weekend, Storms Late Sunday

Temperatures Friday will range from the upper 70s east to the upper 90s west. Central Oklahoma will climb to the mid 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be stronger today out of the south from 15 to 20 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the low 60s under starry skies with a south breeze. Saturday will be very warm and windy. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s for central Oklahoma. A dryline will push into western Oklahoma resulting in highs in the upper 90s!

A strong cold front arrives late Sunday. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and push into central Oklahoma in the evening. Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Scattered showers and storms will last through early Monday. Highs will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler Monday and Tuesday in the 60s! Stay tuned for the latest.